Left Menu

J-K: Search operation launched along IB in Samba after suspected Pak drone spotted

Security forces launched a search operation following the sighting of a drone, suspected to be from Pakistan, along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Saturday, officials said. A search operation was conducted by police and security forces in the village and nearby areas following the drone movement, officials added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 15:14 IST
J-K: Search operation launched along IB in Samba after suspected Pak drone spotted
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces launched a search operation following the sighting of a drone, suspected to be from Pakistan, along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, officials said. The drone briefly hovered over Indian territory along the IB near Chillyari village, they said, adding that the suspicious flying object returned towards Pakistan after hovering for a couple of minutes along the IB. A search operation was conducted by police and security forces in the village and nearby areas following the drone movement, officials added. They scanned various areas along the IB to ensure there were no airdrops of weapons or narcotics, officials mentioned further. On Friday, a drone suspected to have originated in Pakistan briefly hovered over Indian territory along the IB in Ratanpur village of the Ramgarh sector in Samba district, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026