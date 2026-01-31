J-K: Search operation launched along IB in Samba after suspected Pak drone spotted
Security forces launched a search operation following the sighting of a drone, suspected to be from Pakistan, along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Saturday, officials said. A search operation was conducted by police and security forces in the village and nearby areas following the drone movement, officials added.
Security forces launched a search operation following the sighting of a drone, suspected to be from Pakistan, along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, officials said. The drone briefly hovered over Indian territory along the IB near Chillyari village, they said, adding that the suspicious flying object returned towards Pakistan after hovering for a couple of minutes along the IB. A search operation was conducted by police and security forces in the village and nearby areas following the drone movement, officials added. They scanned various areas along the IB to ensure there were no airdrops of weapons or narcotics, officials mentioned further. On Friday, a drone suspected to have originated in Pakistan briefly hovered over Indian territory along the IB in Ratanpur village of the Ramgarh sector in Samba district, officials said.
