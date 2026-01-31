Left Menu

Jailed ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur hospitalised following stomach pain, anxiety

Medical College spokesperson Dr Ajay said that Thakur was brought to the medical college in an ambulance after complaining of stomach pain and anxiety, following the advice of the jail doctor. Dr Ajay informed that Thakurs treatment is being carried out by Dr Rakesh Kumar and his surgical team.

Jailed ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur hospitalised following stomach pain, anxiety
Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, currently imprisoned at Deoria district jail on fraud charges, was admitted to Deoria Medical College on Saturday after his health deteriorated, officials said. He is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors. Medical College spokesperson Dr Ajay said that Thakur was brought to the medical college in an ambulance after complaining of stomach pain and anxiety, following the advice of the jail doctor. Dr Ajay informed that Thakur's treatment is being carried out by Dr Rakesh Kumar and his surgical team. Initial investigations indicate that his stomach pain may be related to appendicitis. He said that an ultrasound, blood tests and a CT scan were carried out. Thakur, who is currently in the surgery ward, may be operated on for appendicitis if necessary, the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, six police personnel have been deployed for Thakur's security. Thakur was arrested on December 10, 2025, for allegedly abusing his position as Deoria SP in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife using fabricated documents.

