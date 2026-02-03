Trade Tensions: Opposition's Allegations Against Modi on US Deal
Rahul Gandhi accused PM Narendra Modi of succumbing to US pressure in finalizing a trade deal, allegedly compromising Indian farmers' interests. BJP MP Anurag Thakur questioned opposition's stance on national interests, suggesting an 'anti-India' mindset. The opposition criticized the lack of opportunity to voice concerns in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he caved to US demands in sealing a trade deal potentially detrimental to Indian farmers. On Tuesday, Gandhi described this agreement as a betrayal of their hard work.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur countered Gandhi's claims, questioning whether the opposition, including the Congress party, aligns with national interests or opposes them. Thakur suggested that opposition leaders exhibit an 'anti-India' mentality, further criticizing them for disrupting parliamentary proceedings.
Gandhi asserts this deal marks the first instance in history where an opposition leader was denied the chance to address issues during the president's speech response, highlighting allegedly significant pressure on Modi due to cases against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US and the Epstein files revelations.
