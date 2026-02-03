Russia’s Undiminished Investment in Northern Fleet Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the face of the continuing Ukraine conflict, Russia's commitment to bolstering its Northern Fleet remains unwavering. This was the message delivered by General Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy, during a conference held by the French think tank IFRI in Paris.

Addressing naval leaders from the United States, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, Jenkins emphasized that Russia continues to allocate substantial resources toward its naval strength despite the Ukrainian war's toll. This sustained investment is seen as a test for Western nations, who must respond promptly to Moscow's assertive activities.

Echoing Jenkins, Vice-Admiral Harold Liebregs of the Royal Netherlands Navy warned of Russia's increasingly bold actions in the North Sea, which pose operational challenges and fuel concerns over regional security. Both leaders stressed the need for Western powers to remain vigilant and capable in the face of evolving threats.

