DNA Testing Demand Sparks Citizenship Debate in Assam

AHP president Praveen Togadia calls for DNA tests to identify illegal immigrants in Assam, using the 1951 voters' list. He suggests the tests can establish ancestry and determine citizenship for 'Miyas', a term for Bengali-speaking Muslims. Controversy surrounds potential impacts and feasibility of the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:58 IST
In a controversial move, Praveen Togadia, president of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), has urged the government to conduct DNA tests to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam. Speaking at a press conference, Togadia proposed using the 1951 voters' list as a basis for determining citizenship eligibility among the community known as 'Miyas.'

The term 'Miya,' originally a derogatory label for Bengali-speaking Muslims, has been adopted by community activists as a sign of resistance. Togadia maintains that the tests, which he claims can be completed in a matter of hours with readily available portable machines, are a feasible method for tracing ancestries and confirming citizenship statuses.

While the proposal has sparked debate over its practicality and implications, Togadia insists that the government, regardless of its ruling party, can detect and manage illegal immigration effectively if it possesses the political will to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)

