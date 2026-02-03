Strengthening Ties: General Anil Chauhan's Strategic Visit to Armenia

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of India, is making strides in strengthening diplomatic ties with Armenia during his official visit. Upon meeting Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papkyan, the two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions about enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing shared security challenges.

The visit underscores the importance of strategic dialogues between the nations, highlighting how technology is reshaping global defence landscapes. General Chauhan emphasized multi-domain operations in warfare that include emerging fields like cyber, electronic warfare, and space.

In addition, General Chauhan inaugurated an IT lab and distance learning center at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy and paid homage at the Armenian Genocide Memorial. His engagements are crucial steps toward deeper long-term defence collaborations.

