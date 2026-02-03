Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: General Anil Chauhan's Strategic Visit to Armenia

General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, met Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papkyan to discuss strengthening bilateral defence cooperation. The discussions focused on strategic security issues and the role of technology in modern warfare. Chauhan also visited educational institutions to promote long-term collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:40 IST
Strengthening Ties: General Anil Chauhan's Strategic Visit to Armenia
General Anil Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of India, is making strides in strengthening diplomatic ties with Armenia during his official visit. Upon meeting Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papkyan, the two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions about enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing shared security challenges.

The visit underscores the importance of strategic dialogues between the nations, highlighting how technology is reshaping global defence landscapes. General Chauhan emphasized multi-domain operations in warfare that include emerging fields like cyber, electronic warfare, and space.

In addition, General Chauhan inaugurated an IT lab and distance learning center at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy and paid homage at the Armenian Genocide Memorial. His engagements are crucial steps toward deeper long-term defence collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026