Unveiling the Nazi-Era Secrets of Credit Suisse
An investigation has identified 890 Credit Suisse accounts potentially linked to Nazis, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley reported. These accounts include undisclosed wartime ones for German entities. UBS, which took over Credit Suisse, is collaborating with former U.S. prosecutor Neil Barofsky to probe further into these Nazi-linked accounts.
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley announced that an investigation has unearthed 890 accounts at the Swiss lender Credit Suisse with possible Nazi connections. This revelation was made before a Judiciary Committee hearing, emphasizing banks' roles during the Holocaust.
The accounts reportedly include previously unknown wartime accounts associated with the German Foreign Office, a German arms company, and the German Red Cross, according to the senator, who heads the committee and has pursued this investigation for many years.
Following UBS's emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023, the bank stated it is cooperating with former U.S. prosecutor Neil Barofsky to further examine the Nazi-era accounts that were held at Credit Suisse.
