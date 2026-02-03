Left Menu

Malaysian Authorities Release Detained Tankers Following Illegal Oil Transfer Allegations

Two tankers, detained off Malaysia's Penang island for illegal oil transfers, have been released. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency detained the vessels for allegedly transferring $130 million worth of crude oil illegally. Despite their release, investigations are ongoing, as the ships are linked to sanctioned vessels.

Two tankers that were detained off the coast of Penang, Malaysia, on allegations of conducting illegal ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil have been released, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency announced on Tuesday. Initially seized for transferring close to $130 million worth of crude oil, the vessels' release comes while the investigation continues.

The ships, identified as the Nora and the Rcelebra, still face scrutiny for unauthorized activities despite being freed on a 300,000 ringgit bond. These activities, taking place in waters known for illicit transfers to obscure oil origins, have drawn attention due to the vessels' match with sanctioned ship identities.

The Nora, previously named Longbow Lake, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for ties with the National Iranian Oil Company. The Rcelebra has been under EU sanctions for transporting crude oil from restricted nations. The investigation waits for further court instructions, leaving both ships under a cloud of suspicion.

