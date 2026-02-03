India's Market Boom: Impact of U.S. Trade Deal
India's financial markets soared after a trade agreement with the U.S. reduced tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, boosting the Nifty 50 by 2.5% and the rupee by over 1%. The deal, announced by President Trump, halted Russian oil purchases and lowered trade barriers for U.S. exports.
India's financial markets witnessed a significant rally on Tuesday following a transformative trade agreement with the United States. The deal reduced U.S. tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, a move that invigorated stocks, bonds, and the Indian rupee.
Announced by U.S. President Donald Trump after discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agreement also involves India reducing its Russian oil imports and opening its agricultural sector to more U.S. exports. This development is expected to enhance investor confidence and mitigate geopolitical tensions.
The trade pact arrives shortly after India's recent agreement with the European Union to reduce tariffs. Market analysts predict that sectors such as auto ancillary, solar manufacturing, and chemicals stand to gain significantly from these changes. Indian exporters are poised for continued growth, bolstered by reduced barriers and increased market access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
