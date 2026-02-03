Left Menu

High Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Nuclear Talks Resume Amid Tensions

The United Arab Emirates emphasizes the need for a nuclear agreement between Iran and the U.S. to avoid a confrontation. Upcoming talks in Istanbul aim to revive diplomacy, with the U.S. signaling military pressure. Regional dynamics are complicated by tensions in Yemen and criticism of the UAE's regional policies.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Middle East faces heightened tensions as the U.S. and Iran prepare for resumed nuclear talks in Istanbul, according to officials. The United Arab Emirates stresses the need for a long-term solution to improve U.S.-Iran relations, viewing a nuclear deal as crucial.

U.S. President Donald Trump has bolstered military presence near Iran, cautioning against instability if no agreement is reached. Regional stakeholders from Saudi Arabia and Egypt are expected to join discussions, aiming to avert further escalation in the area.

Additionally, the UAE, facing criticism over its alleged support of separatists in Yemen, calls for a reassessment of its role in regional dynamics. Acknowledging increased scrutiny over its policies, the UAE underscores the importance of separating misinformation from facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

