The Middle East faces heightened tensions as the U.S. and Iran prepare for resumed nuclear talks in Istanbul, according to officials. The United Arab Emirates stresses the need for a long-term solution to improve U.S.-Iran relations, viewing a nuclear deal as crucial.

U.S. President Donald Trump has bolstered military presence near Iran, cautioning against instability if no agreement is reached. Regional stakeholders from Saudi Arabia and Egypt are expected to join discussions, aiming to avert further escalation in the area.

Additionally, the UAE, facing criticism over its alleged support of separatists in Yemen, calls for a reassessment of its role in regional dynamics. Acknowledging increased scrutiny over its policies, the UAE underscores the importance of separating misinformation from facts.

