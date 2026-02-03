Kapil Sharma's Return: A Fresh Laugh Riot on Netflix

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is making a comeback with fresh content as Netflix announces the fourth and fifth seasons of "The Great Indian Kapil Show."

This unveiling, part of Netflix's India slate, underscores the fruitful collaboration between the streaming giant and Sharma, following three successful seasons.

The upcoming shows promise new sketches, celebrity interactions, and beloved recurring characters, ensuring the program remains a staple in Netflix India's non-fiction catalog.

(With inputs from agencies.)