Kapil Sharma's Return: A Fresh Laugh Riot on Netflix

Kapil Sharma is set to return with Season 4 and 5 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. With the continued success of the series, the new seasons will feature fresh sketches and celebrity guests, contributing to the show's popularity as a top non-fiction program on the platform.

Updated: 03-02-2026 17:08 IST
Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is making a comeback with fresh content as Netflix announces the fourth and fifth seasons of "The Great Indian Kapil Show."

This unveiling, part of Netflix's India slate, underscores the fruitful collaboration between the streaming giant and Sharma, following three successful seasons.

The upcoming shows promise new sketches, celebrity interactions, and beloved recurring characters, ensuring the program remains a staple in Netflix India's non-fiction catalog.

