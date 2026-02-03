Sunny Deol's OTT Leap: 'Ikka' Brings Legal Drama to Netflix
Bollywood star Sunny Deol is set to make his OTT debut in Netflix's legal drama-thriller 'Ikka'. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film features a high-profile advocate caught in a complex case. Akshaye Khanna stars as the antagonist, with a strong supporting cast.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood's Sunny Deol, fresh from the success of 'Gadar 2' and 'Border 2', will soon debut on the OTT platform with Netflix's legal drama-thriller 'Ikka'. The announcement was made by the streamer on Tuesday.
'Ikka', a key piece of Netflix's latest lineup, explores a high-profile advocate's journey as he's coerced into handling a contentious case. This conflict forces him to balance professional duty with personal grudges.
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, the film stars Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist. Collaborative efforts bring together talents like Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome, promising a gripping narrative.
