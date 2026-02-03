Left Menu

Royal Turmoil: Norway's Crown Princess's Son Faces Serious Charges

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, faces trial for rape and multiple charges. The case impacts the royal family's reputation, linking back to Hoiby's alleged actions and connections, including his mother's past association with Jeffrey Epstein. The high-profile trial attracts global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including rape, opening a trial that has the potential to significantly affect the royal family's public standing. The trial, attracting widespread international interest, involves serious allegations against Hoiby, the eldest son from the princess's previous relationship.

As court proceedings began, Hoiby faced a daunting list of accusations read in court, from rape and domestic abuse to drug offenses, prompting potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison. The Oslo district court heard prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo emphasize equality before the law, regardless of Hoiby's royal connections.

The trial gains heightened attention amid revelations of Crown Princess Mette-Marit's past links to Jeffrey Epstein. With the royal family under increasing scrutiny, the proceedings raise questions about the impact on the monarchy's image, as Norwegian and global audiences watch closely.

