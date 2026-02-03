Left Menu

RTI Act Protects Individual Privacy, Rules UP State Information Commission

The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission ruled that a son-in-law cannot access his father-in-law's personal financial details under the RTI Act. The ruling emphasized that the Act does not support gathering evidence for private lawsuits or unwarranted privacy interference. The appeal was dismissed on these grounds.

RTI Act Protects Individual Privacy, Rules UP State Information Commission
The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has made a notable ruling concerning the Right to Information (RTI) Act, stating that personal information regarding an individual's financial records cannot be accessed by relatives, like a son-in-law, under the law.

In this specific case, Kulwant Singh sought details of his father-in-law's finances to use in a dowry case. However, the Commission emphasized that the RTI Act is not intended to gather evidence for private lawsuits nor to interfere unjustifiably in personal privacy.

The ruling underscores that salary details, income tax records, and property information are personal and generally not subject to public disclosure. Consequently, Singh's appeal was dismissed, highlighting the importance of maintaining personal data privacy under the RTI Act.

