Dollar Fortifies Amidst Economic Strides and Global Tensions

The dollar strengthened for the third day in a row on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve policy shifts, despite overshadowing concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown.

Following Kevin Warsh's nomination for Federal Reserve Chief, market sentiment points to stable if not lower interest rates. Despite expectations of further rate cuts, the dollar is poised for potential weakening.

Globally, geopolitical tensions eased post a U.S.-India trade deal. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar surged following the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate increase, signaling possible inflationary pressures ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)