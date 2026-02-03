Delhi Court Acquits Two in NDPS Case Amid Procedural Flaws

A Delhi court has cleared two men accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to prosecutorial shortcomings. The court found that the prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt the charges against Nasruddin and Riasat, who faced accusations of possessing substantial quantities of opium husk.

Special Judge Gajender Singh Nagar highlighted inconsistencies in the prosecution's narrative and violations of mandatory safeguards under the NDPS Act. These procedural lapses, including non-compliance with Sections 52A, 55, and 57, contributed to a dubious recovery process and clouded the foundation of the case.

On January 22, the court emphasized that adherence to procedural protocols is crucial, especially under the strict NDPS Act, where even minor deviations could allocate the benefit of doubt to the accused. Consequently, the accused were acquitted of all charges, as the court acknowledged substantial material contradictions in the presented testimonies and evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)