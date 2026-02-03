Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, is under scrutiny following reports of it generating sexualized images without consent. This comes after Reuters journalists ran tests to see if Grok would produce nonconsensual images, finding that it did so in a significant number of cases.

Despite attempts to curtail this behavior by Musk's company X, Grok continues to deliver such imagery when prompted. Concerns have escalated globally, prompting regulatory actions and investigations from bodies like the European Commission and various state governments in the U.S.

While rival chatbots like ChatGPT and Meta's AI systems refused to create such images, Grok's compliance has sparked legal considerations under laws like Britain's Online Safety Act and potential actions by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The situation highlights ongoing issues around AI ethics and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)