Left Menu

Debate Over UGC Regulations and the Role of RSS in India's Unity

The Supreme Court has stayed new UGC regulations, prompting discussions on societal unity. RSS leader Sunil Ambekar emphasized the Sangh's commitment to national unity and addressed criticisms of its historical role. The controversy arises amid protests over equity committees in educational institutions and debates on language and cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:49 IST
Debate Over UGC Regulations and the Role of RSS in India's Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of discussions surrounding the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations stayed by the Supreme Court, a senior RSS leader reaffirmed the organization's dedication to societal unity. RSS's Sunil Ambekar underlined the Sangh's historical contributions to maintaining sovereignty, amid critiques about its role in the freedom struggle.

The new UGC regulations, introduced recently, required higher education institutions to create 'equity committees' to address discrimination. This mandate, which included diverse representation, faced backlash leading the Supreme Court to halt its implementation, citing concerns over its broad implications for society.

Ambekar also addressed recent political controversies, including those related to cultural symbols and linguistic identity. He stressed the importance of cultural unity and preserving the country's linguistic diversity, amidst political parties leveraging language pride in municipal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026