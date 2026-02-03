Debate Over UGC Regulations and the Role of RSS in India's Unity

In the midst of discussions surrounding the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations stayed by the Supreme Court, a senior RSS leader reaffirmed the organization's dedication to societal unity. RSS's Sunil Ambekar underlined the Sangh's historical contributions to maintaining sovereignty, amid critiques about its role in the freedom struggle.

The new UGC regulations, introduced recently, required higher education institutions to create 'equity committees' to address discrimination. This mandate, which included diverse representation, faced backlash leading the Supreme Court to halt its implementation, citing concerns over its broad implications for society.

Ambekar also addressed recent political controversies, including those related to cultural symbols and linguistic identity. He stressed the importance of cultural unity and preserving the country's linguistic diversity, amidst political parties leveraging language pride in municipal elections.

