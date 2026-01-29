Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Controversial UGC Regulations on Caste Discrimination

The Supreme Court has placed an interim stay on the 2026 UGC regulations due to its narrow definition of caste-based discrimination, considering it unconstitutional and vague. A broader examination is set for March 19. Meanwhile, petitioners raised concerns over exclusions, divisiveness, and lack of safeguards in the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:00 IST
Supreme Court Halts Controversial UGC Regulations on Caste Discrimination
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has temporarily blocked the implementation of the 2026 University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, citing constitutional concerns.

The bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted that the provisions defining "caste-based discrimination" were vague and risked misuse. During the hearing, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and others pointed out that the regulation narrowly protects only Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, excluding other groups, potentially fostering divisions on university campuses.

Petitioners also warned of inadequate safeguards against retaliation under anti-discrimination laws, particularly affecting students from the General category. The Court has called for a committee of academic experts to review the issue, expressing the need for educational institutions to remain integrated within the broader societal fabric. Further reviews are scheduled for March 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026