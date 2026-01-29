Supreme Court Halts Controversial UGC Regulations on Caste Discrimination

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has temporarily blocked the implementation of the 2026 University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, citing constitutional concerns.

The bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted that the provisions defining "caste-based discrimination" were vague and risked misuse. During the hearing, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and others pointed out that the regulation narrowly protects only Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, excluding other groups, potentially fostering divisions on university campuses.

Petitioners also warned of inadequate safeguards against retaliation under anti-discrimination laws, particularly affecting students from the General category. The Court has called for a committee of academic experts to review the issue, expressing the need for educational institutions to remain integrated within the broader societal fabric. Further reviews are scheduled for March 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)