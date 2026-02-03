Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Prison Chief?

The key position of Director General (Prisons) in Delhi has become vacant following the retirement of SBK Singh. This role is crucial due to the scale and complexity of managing Delhi's significant prison system, which includes Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli Jails.

The prisons currently house over 19,000 undertrial and convicted inmates, making the need for continued leadership paramount. SBK Singh of the 1988 batch retired after briefly serving as the Delhi Police Commissioner on an additional charge. A successor has yet to be officially announced, but it's expected shortly.

Sources indicate that several senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are being considered for the role. Among them are officers with experience in prison administration, policing, and intelligence, including Special CPs Ravindra Singh Yadav, Robin Hibu, Rajesh Khurana, and Neeraj Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)