Tragedy in Sultanpur: Woman Allegedly Driven to Suicide by In-Laws

In a tragic incident unfolding in Sultanpur, a 32-year-old woman, Rinku Singh, reportedly died by suicide, allegedly driven to the act by incessant harassment and physical abuse from her in-laws, according to local police.

The police stated that the woman ended her life by hanging herself at her in-laws' home on February 1. Attempting to conceal the tragic event, the accused reportedly disposed of her body in the Saryu river.

A case has been filed, naming five individuals, including her husband, Chandan Singh. The victim's father-in-law, Vijay Shankar Singh, has been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend other absconding accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)