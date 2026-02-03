Tragedy in Sultanpur: Woman Allegedly Driven to Suicide by In-Laws
A 32-year-old woman named Rinku Singh allegedly died by suicide due to alleged harassment and physical abuse by her in-laws. A case was registered against five persons, including her husband, and the woman's body was reportedly disposed of in the Saryu river to hide the crime.
In a tragic incident unfolding in Sultanpur, a 32-year-old woman, Rinku Singh, reportedly died by suicide, allegedly driven to the act by incessant harassment and physical abuse from her in-laws, according to local police.
The police stated that the woman ended her life by hanging herself at her in-laws' home on February 1. Attempting to conceal the tragic event, the accused reportedly disposed of her body in the Saryu river.
A case has been filed, naming five individuals, including her husband, Chandan Singh. The victim's father-in-law, Vijay Shankar Singh, has been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend other absconding accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
