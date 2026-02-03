Daring Heroin Bust: Duo Nabbed in Delhi Operation

In a significant operation in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, two individuals, including a woman, were apprehended while allegedly attempting to transport heroin valued at Rs 5 crore. The arrest took place on Monday, according to a police statement issued on Tuesday.

The detained suspects, identified as 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Chandan Gupta and 34-year-old Sonia, were on their way to deliver the illicit substance when police intercepted them. They were caught with 1.58 kilograms of high-quality heroin, which has a massive street value in the international market, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sumit Jha, during a press briefing.

Authorities revealed that Sonia's husband had previously been arrested in 2024 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, further highlighting the family's involvement in illegal drug trade activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)