Left Menu

Daring Heroin Bust: Duo Nabbed in Delhi Operation

Two individuals, including a woman named Sonia, were apprehended in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh for trafficking heroin valued at Rs 5 crore. The suspects were transporting drugs to the Trans-Yamuna region when caught by authorities. Police recovered 1.58 kg of high-grade heroin from their possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:40 IST
Daring Heroin Bust: Duo Nabbed in Delhi Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, two individuals, including a woman, were apprehended while allegedly attempting to transport heroin valued at Rs 5 crore. The arrest took place on Monday, according to a police statement issued on Tuesday.

The detained suspects, identified as 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Chandan Gupta and 34-year-old Sonia, were on their way to deliver the illicit substance when police intercepted them. They were caught with 1.58 kilograms of high-quality heroin, which has a massive street value in the international market, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sumit Jha, during a press briefing.

Authorities revealed that Sonia's husband had previously been arrested in 2024 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, further highlighting the family's involvement in illegal drug trade activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026