Police Seize Illegal Explosives at Construction Site in Akshayanagar
Police in Akshayanagar seized illegal explosive materials used for breaking stone boulders, including stone-crusher powder and gelatin sticks, found during an inspection prompted by a complaint. Authorities are investigating to trace those involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:29 IST
In a significant operation, local police seized a cache of illegal explosives at a construction site in Akshayanagar on Wednesday.
The raid, which followed a tip-off, uncovered stone-crusher powder, gel explosives, and live gelatin sticks, threatening nearby residential areas.
Authorities are now focused on tracing individuals responsible for this dangerous activity.
