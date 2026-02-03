UAE Calls for US-Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Rising Tensions
The UAE has urged the United States and Iran to reach a long-term nuclear agreement to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. Talks will resume in Turkey, focusing on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Regional tensions remain high, with fears of potential conflict.
The United Arab Emirates has called on the United States and Iran to use upcoming nuclear talks in Turkey to establish a long-term agreement, aiming to defuse the escalating tensions that threaten regional stability.
Amidst ongoing fears of conflict, these crucial discussions are set to tackle the contentious issues of Iran's nuclear program and its ballistic missile capabilities. Both countries continue to engage in mutual threats, with American warships positioned near Iran increasing the potential for military confrontation.
The UAE, along with other Gulf states, is concerned about the possibility of an armed conflict that could engulf the region. Top officials emphasize the urgent need for comprehensive diplomatic solutions to avert another war in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
