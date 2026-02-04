Political Storm: Former Rajasthan Legislator Claims Conspiracy in Embezzlement Case
Former Rajasthan MLA Baljeet Yadav, arrested on charges of embezzlement regarding MLA Local Area Development funds, claims a conspiracy against him. Yadav, detained by the Enforcement Directorate, insists the charges are false and politically motivated, suggesting rival BJP MLA Jaswant Yadav is behind efforts to damage his reputation.
In a twist of political intrigue, former Rajasthan legislator Baljeet Yadav has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged embezzlement of MLA Local Area Development funds.
The former Behror MLA claims these are false charges, accusing political opponents of hatching a conspiracy to tarnish his image.
The case against him involves misappropriation of Rs 3.72 crore in sports equipment procurement, and allegations stem from a Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
