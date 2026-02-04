Political Storm: Former Rajasthan Legislator Claims Conspiracy in Embezzlement Case

In a twist of political intrigue, former Rajasthan legislator Baljeet Yadav has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged embezzlement of MLA Local Area Development funds.

The former Behror MLA claims these are false charges, accusing political opponents of hatching a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

The case against him involves misappropriation of Rs 3.72 crore in sports equipment procurement, and allegations stem from a Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

