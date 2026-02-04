Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: A New Wave of Violence in Gaza

Israeli tank shelling and airstrikes killed 20 Palestinians in Gaza, straining a fragile truce. A recent ceasefire is challenged by militant attacks and Israeli military responses. The reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is delayed due to security concerns, hindering patient crossings amid ongoing conflict dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violence and unrest have surged in Gaza as Israeli tank shelling and airstrikes result in the deaths of 20 Palestinians, including four children. The renewed hostilities threaten to unravel a tenuous ceasefire agreement backed by the U.S.

Among those killed was a medic, highlighting the peril faced by healthcare workers amid the chaos. Efforts to maintain the truce are further complicated by the closure of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, ostensibly due to security threats.

The aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack continues to shape regional dynamics, as sporadic violence and retaliatory strikes raise questions about the future of peace in the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

