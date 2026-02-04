Surge of Violence: Nigeria's Security Crisis Deepens
At least 13 people were killed in a recent attack by gunmen in northern Nigeria's Katsina state. This incident is part of a wider pattern of violence, with numerous attacks across the region. Investigations are ongoing as the country faces a complex security crisis involving insurgency and kidnappings.
- Nigeria
Northern Nigeria faces a deepening security crisis as gunmen killed at least 13 people in Katsina state, marking the latest in a troubling series of violent attacks.
The attackers unleashed terror in Doma village on Tuesday, as part of a broader trend of insecurity affecting the West African nation.
Ongoing investigations are attempting to uncover the circumstances and perpetrators behind the attacks, amid the country's challenges with insurgency and widespread kidnappings, authorities said.