Crisis Behind Bars: Rising Violence and Staff Shortages in US Prisons

A new government-funded report reveals a shocking rise in violence and deaths within U.S. state prisons over the past five years, attributing the increase to severe staff shortages. The report, set to be released on Wednesday, was conducted by Safe Inside, an initiative focused on enhancing state prisons.

Despite reductions in inmate numbers, understaffing continues to strain prison systems nationwide, resulting in a 47% hike in prisoner death rates and a 54% increase in inmate assaults. Safe Inside's chairman, John Wetzel, warns of the dire consequences of these staffing shortages.

The issue spans across various states, with Alabama experiencing a drastic spike in inmate deaths. As understaffing persists, states are facing significant overtime costs, and prison workers endure challenging conditions to meet demands, threatening employee retention and system efficiency.

