Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Threaten Fragile Ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling in Gaza have killed 21 Palestinians, including children, undermining a recent truce. The attacks follow the reopening of Gaza's main border with Egypt, a key aspect of a U.S.-backed ceasefire. Israeli military cites militant aggression as the reason for the strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grim escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 21 Palestinians, among them six children, according to health officials. The strikes, deemed a breach of the fragile truce in the troubled region, hit several areas, including Gaza City and Khan Younis, where a medic was also killed.

These latest attacks coincide with the reopening of Gaza's main border crossing with Egypt, integral to the U.S.-backed ceasefire initiative. Residents, including Abu Mohamed Habouch, grieve for their lost family members, lamenting being targeted despite being non-combatants. Israeli authorities attribute the military action to militant attacks that severely injured an Israeli soldier, describing it as a ceasefire violation.

While efforts continue to facilitate the crossing of Palestinian patients into Egypt through the Rafah border, complications arise due to security concerns, causing delays. The ceasefire agreement remains precarious as the toll of violence increases, with thousands displaced and significant loss of life since the truce's inception, complicating U.S. negotiations for peace and rehabilitation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

