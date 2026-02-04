Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan

A tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district as a father and his two sons drowned in a field water tank, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Rasuwala village on Tuesday evening. The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh and his sons, Lakhwinder and Rajwinder, all from the same village.

Sangaria Police Station's SHO, Amar Singh, reported that the youngest son, Rajwinder, slipped into the tank while fetching water. Both Lakhwinder and Gurdeep attempted rescues but ended up drowning as well. Villagers discovered their bodies when they noticed personal belongings by the tank.

