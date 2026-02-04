Left Menu

Eswatini Court Upholds U.S. Deportation Deal Amidst Controversy

Eswatini's high court dismissed a challenge by human rights lawyers against the government's agreement with the U.S. to accept third-country deportees, ruling that the applicants lacked a direct interest. Critics argue the deal was unconstitutional, not having parliamentary approval, and highlight issues of judicial independence in Eswatini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:43 IST
Eswatini Court Upholds U.S. Deportation Deal Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant ruling, Eswatini's high court has dismissed a legal challenge against a controversial deal between the U.S. and Eswatini. The case, led by the Eswatini Litigation Centre, argued the agreement violated constitutional protocols by bypassing parliamentary approval. Judges concluded that applicants lacked a direct interest, invalidating their standing in court.

The deal, part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, has seen Eswatini receive $5.1 million for accepting at least 15 deportees from third countries since July last year. Critics have been unable to produce a copy of the agreement, adding to the opaque nature of the arrangement.

Eswatini's political landscape is marked by absolute monarchy under King Mswati III, whose influence extends over the judiciary. Human rights groups express concerns over potential interference, citing similar secretive agreements across African nations. Those deported to Eswatini include individuals from Vietnam, Cuba, Laos, and Yemen, while only one has been repatriated to Jamaica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Steady Decline: Ministry of Home Affairs Slashes Vacancies by 2025

Steady Decline: Ministry of Home Affairs Slashes Vacancies by 2025

 India
2
Devegowda's Insight: The Silent Power of Modi's Trade Triumphs

Devegowda's Insight: The Silent Power of Modi's Trade Triumphs

 India
3
Gold Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Sanctuary Shine

Gold Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Sanctuary Shine

 Global
4
BJP's Fierce Campaign Trail: Safeguarding Traditions

BJP's Fierce Campaign Trail: Safeguarding Traditions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026