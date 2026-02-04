Eswatini Court Upholds U.S. Deportation Deal Amidst Controversy

In a significant ruling, Eswatini's high court has dismissed a legal challenge against a controversial deal between the U.S. and Eswatini. The case, led by the Eswatini Litigation Centre, argued the agreement violated constitutional protocols by bypassing parliamentary approval. Judges concluded that applicants lacked a direct interest, invalidating their standing in court.

The deal, part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, has seen Eswatini receive $5.1 million for accepting at least 15 deportees from third countries since July last year. Critics have been unable to produce a copy of the agreement, adding to the opaque nature of the arrangement.

Eswatini's political landscape is marked by absolute monarchy under King Mswati III, whose influence extends over the judiciary. Human rights groups express concerns over potential interference, citing similar secretive agreements across African nations. Those deported to Eswatini include individuals from Vietnam, Cuba, Laos, and Yemen, while only one has been repatriated to Jamaica.

