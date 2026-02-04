Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Gaza, Truce Claims Disputed

Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling in Gaza have killed 21 Palestinians, including six children, undermining a U.S.-backed truce. The attacks, which occurred days after the reopening of Gaza's border with Egypt, triggered international calls for restraint. Israel justified the strikes as retaliation for militant actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:24 IST
Violence Erupts in Gaza, Truce Claims Disputed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli tank shelling and airstrikes in Gaza claimed the lives of 21 Palestinians, among them six children, fueling international concern over the collapse of a U.S.-backed ceasefire. A medic was killed in Khan Younis while assisting victims of an earlier strike, as health officials reported.

The latest violence erupted just three days after Gaza's main border crossing with Egypt reopened, a crucial component of the truce. Negative repercussions unfolded in Gaza City, where a 5-month-old boy's life was claimed. The Israeli military justified its actions, citing retaliatory measures against militant attacks.

Tensions persisted as the newly opened Rafah border faced disruptions, impacting Palestinian patients seeking passage to Egypt. Coordinating efforts faced hurdles despite assurances from the Israeli authorities that the crossing remained open. International entities, including Hamas, called for increased pressure to maintain the fragile ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Agartala's Eviction Drive Sparks Outcry: Licensed Vendors Affected

Agartala's Eviction Drive Sparks Outcry: Licensed Vendors Affected

 India
2
IndiGo Under Scrutiny: Antitrust Investigation Amid Flight Cancellations

IndiGo Under Scrutiny: Antitrust Investigation Amid Flight Cancellations

 Global
3
NHPC Announces Dividend Amid Falling Profits and Strategic Withdrawals

NHPC Announces Dividend Amid Falling Profits and Strategic Withdrawals

 India
4
India's Strategic Shift: Pivot from Russian Oil Under U.S. Pressure

India's Strategic Shift: Pivot from Russian Oil Under U.S. Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026