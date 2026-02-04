Violence Erupts in Gaza, Truce Claims Disputed

Israeli tank shelling and airstrikes in Gaza claimed the lives of 21 Palestinians, among them six children, fueling international concern over the collapse of a U.S.-backed ceasefire. A medic was killed in Khan Younis while assisting victims of an earlier strike, as health officials reported.

The latest violence erupted just three days after Gaza's main border crossing with Egypt reopened, a crucial component of the truce. Negative repercussions unfolded in Gaza City, where a 5-month-old boy's life was claimed. The Israeli military justified its actions, citing retaliatory measures against militant attacks.

Tensions persisted as the newly opened Rafah border faced disruptions, impacting Palestinian patients seeking passage to Egypt. Coordinating efforts faced hurdles despite assurances from the Israeli authorities that the crossing remained open. International entities, including Hamas, called for increased pressure to maintain the fragile ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)