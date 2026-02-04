Left Menu

Balochistan in Turmoil: A Battle Against Insurgency

In Balochistan, Pakistan's security forces battled separatist insurgents for control of a southwestern town using drones and helicopters. The Baloch Liberation Army launched coordinated attacks, resulting in the deaths of 58 civilians and security personnel. The insurgency has evolved, demanding political solutions to longstanding regional grievances.

Pakistan's security forces successfully used drones and helicopters to regain control of a southwestern town, previously overtaken by separatist insurgents, during a fierce three-day conflict, police officials revealed on Wednesday. The violence claimed 58 lives, including civilians and security personnel, following a wave of well-coordinated attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Residents near the provincial capital, Quetta, reported intense fears as militants stormed schools, banks, and other infrastructure across the region in one of their most significant operations to date. In Nushki town, insurgents seized a police station, leading to a tense standoff which security forces resolved using advanced technology like drones.

The BLA's actions underscore a decades-long ethnic Baloch demand for greater autonomy and resource control. Despite claims by the Pakistani government of India's involvement, the need for political dialogue and governance reforms remains essential to resolving the insurgency, as reiterated by retired officials and regional experts.

