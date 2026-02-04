Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu: Sitharaman Challenges DMK's Governance

In a significant political development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised questions about the steadfastness of the Congress party within the DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu. Amidst speculation over Congress's apparent reluctance to decide on contesting upcoming assembly elections solo or allied, Sitharaman hinted at internal discord.

The minister spotlighted actor Vijay's entry into politics, describing it as a catalyst that has 'stirred the electoral pot.' She accused the DMK government of allowing law and order issues, including drug crimes and campus unrest, to fester despite enjoying a full five-year term.

As electoral dynamics intensify, Sitharaman reaffirmed the BJP-led NDA alliance's unity and progress. She criticized the portrayal of BJP as non-representative of Tamil interests, citing local leaders as proof of the party's regional engagement. With elections looming, the focus is on Congress's next move within the coalition.