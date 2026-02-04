Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu: Sitharaman Challenges DMK's Governance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed doubts about Congress's allegiance to the DMK-led coalition ahead of Tamil Nadu's assembly elections. She noted actor Vijay's political entry stirring the political scene, critiqued DMK governance on lawlessness and insecurity, and highlighted BJP's strategic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:47 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu: Sitharaman Challenges DMK's Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised questions about the steadfastness of the Congress party within the DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu. Amidst speculation over Congress's apparent reluctance to decide on contesting upcoming assembly elections solo or allied, Sitharaman hinted at internal discord.

The minister spotlighted actor Vijay's entry into politics, describing it as a catalyst that has 'stirred the electoral pot.' She accused the DMK government of allowing law and order issues, including drug crimes and campus unrest, to fester despite enjoying a full five-year term.

As electoral dynamics intensify, Sitharaman reaffirmed the BJP-led NDA alliance's unity and progress. She criticized the portrayal of BJP as non-representative of Tamil interests, citing local leaders as proof of the party's regional engagement. With elections looming, the focus is on Congress's next move within the coalition.

TRENDING

1
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

 India
2
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
3
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
4
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026