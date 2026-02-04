Jury Acquits Six Pro-Palestinian Activists in High-Profile UK Trial

Six British activists, part of the banned Palestine Action group, were acquitted of aggravated burglary related to a 2024 raid on an Israeli-operated factory in Bristol. A jury failed to decide on charges of criminal damage.

The trial, which began in November, involved defendants Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, Zoe Rogers, and Jordan Devlin. All denied charges including aggravated burglary, violent disorder, and damaging property.

Notably, Rajwani, Rogers, and Devlin were found not guilty of violent disorder, with the jury deadlocked on other charges after extensive deliberations. Corner denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and no verdict was reached on this count. The court scene ended with cheers from supporters.

