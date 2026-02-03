Left Menu

Bikram Majithia Walks Free: Accusations, Allegations, and Acquittal

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was released on bail from New Nabha jail after being detained for seven months based on allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore of drug money. Majithia accused the government of wanting him imprisoned indefinitely and compared his predicament to the late singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was released from New Nabha jail on Tuesday. Upon his exit, he claimed that the government aimed to keep him incarcerated indefinitely. Majithia had been behind bars for seven months following his arrest linked to allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore in drug money.

The Supreme Court granted him bail, overruling Punjab's request for stringent conditions which included barring him from making statements on social media. Majithia expressed gratitude to his supporters, alleging that the government, similar to the case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, intended to threaten his life.

After his release, Majithia visited religious sites and thanked his allies, including BJP and Congress leaders, for their support. A previous case under the NDPS Act had seen him spend five months in jail before securing bail. His legal journey captured significant public attention.

