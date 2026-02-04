Supreme Court Questions Detention of Climate Activist Amid Health Woes

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, highlighting his deteriorating health condition. The court questioned the government's position and asked if there might be room for reconsideration of the detention order, initially passed in September 2025.

Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale noted that Wangchuk's health report was unfavorable, urging the Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Centre, to seek advice from the authorities. Nataraj argued Wangchuk's previous incendiary actions in Leh, which resulted in casualties, justified the detention.

While the legal arguments continue, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenges the detention's legality under the National Security Act. She claims his detention is based on selective evidence and violates his fundamental rights. The Supreme Court's decision remains pending as discussions are set to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)