Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Detention of Climate Activist Amid Health Woes

The Supreme Court has urged the government to reconsider the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, citing his health issues. Wangchuk, accused of instigating violence in Leh, is challenging his detention under the National Security Act. The case continues with arguments from both sides yet to conclude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:50 IST
Supreme Court Questions Detention of Climate Activist Amid Health Woes
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, highlighting his deteriorating health condition. The court questioned the government's position and asked if there might be room for reconsideration of the detention order, initially passed in September 2025.

Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale noted that Wangchuk's health report was unfavorable, urging the Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Centre, to seek advice from the authorities. Nataraj argued Wangchuk's previous incendiary actions in Leh, which resulted in casualties, justified the detention.

While the legal arguments continue, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenges the detention's legality under the National Security Act. She claims his detention is based on selective evidence and violates his fundamental rights. The Supreme Court's decision remains pending as discussions are set to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

 Russian Federation
2
Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

 Global
3
Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

 India
4
Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026