Comedian Jailed in Russia for Inciting Hatred Over Jokes

In a significant legal development, Russian stand-up comedian Artemy Ostanin has been sentenced to almost six years in prison following a court conviction for inciting hatred. The charges arose from a controversial joke about a legless war veteran, provoking ire among nationalists and military supporters.

Ostanin's sentence is part of a broader pattern of harsh rulings in Russia, focused on individuals the authorities accuse of derogatorily or falsely discussing the army amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a related charge, the comedian was also found guilty of offending Christian sentiments.

Despite apologizing for any offense caused, Ostanin maintained his innocence, claiming his joke did not reference the Ukraine conflict. Recently enacted Russian censorship laws have heightened scrutiny, with pro-Kremlin entities actively reporting suspected violations to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)