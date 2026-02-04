Left Menu

Comedian Jailed in Russia for Inciting Hatred Over Jokes

A Russian comedian, Artemy Ostanin, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for jokes deemed offensive. Convicted of inciting hatred and offending Christians, his comments drew criticism amid wartime censorship. The ruling underscores intensified punitive measures against perceived slights to the Russian military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:06 IST
Comedian Jailed in Russia for Inciting Hatred Over Jokes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant legal development, Russian stand-up comedian Artemy Ostanin has been sentenced to almost six years in prison following a court conviction for inciting hatred. The charges arose from a controversial joke about a legless war veteran, provoking ire among nationalists and military supporters.

Ostanin's sentence is part of a broader pattern of harsh rulings in Russia, focused on individuals the authorities accuse of derogatorily or falsely discussing the army amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a related charge, the comedian was also found guilty of offending Christian sentiments.

Despite apologizing for any offense caused, Ostanin maintained his innocence, claiming his joke did not reference the Ukraine conflict. Recently enacted Russian censorship laws have heightened scrutiny, with pro-Kremlin entities actively reporting suspected violations to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

 Russian Federation
2
Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

 Global
3
Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

 India
4
Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026