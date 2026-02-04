Left Menu

New Leadership at West Bengal PSC Appointed by Governor

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose appointed Debal Ray as the chairman of the state's Public Service Commission, with Debashis Bandyopadhyay, Diganta Bagchi, and Barnali Mukherjee as members. These appointments, made under Article 316(1) of the Constitution, aim to enhance civil service and government recruitment in the state.

In a significant move, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose appointed Debal Ray as the new chairman of the state's Public Service Commission (PSC). The announcement came from the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

Alongside Ray, Debashis Bandyopadhyay, Diganta Bagchi, and Barnali Mukherjee have been named as new members of the commission. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the commission's role in conducting examinations and recruitment for civil service and various government positions.

The appointments have been executed under Article 316(1) of the Constitution, underscoring the state's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and integrity of its public service systems.

