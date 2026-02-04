Left Menu

Revenge Gone Digital: AI Misuse Sparks Legal Action in Cyber Crime Case

A woman was arrested in Chennai for allegedly using AI to morph photos of a former colleague and circulate them on social media as revenge. Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing officials linked her to the crime through digital footprints. She faces investigation under cyber harassment charges.

Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:24 IST
In a startling case of digital revenge, a former employee of a Chennai-based firm was arrested for allegedly using AI technology to alter photos of a former colleague and share them on social media. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing confirmed on Wednesday that the accused had targeted a senior executive from the same company.

The investigation, spurred by a complaint on the misuse of digital platforms, revealed that the woman had downloaded images from the company's website and manipulated them using AI applications. Technical analysis helped uncover the digital trail leading to her arrest. Police stress the importance of responsible social media use and data protection.

Sandeep Mittal, Director General of Police (Cyber Crime Wing), warned that cyber harassment and the spread of offensive online content are punishable offenses. The public is encouraged to report such incidents promptly via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the toll-free number 1930.

