Xi and Putin Forge a New Era in Sino-Russian Partnership

In a move signaling heightened diplomatic cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video call to discuss reinforcing their bilateral partnership. The discussion comes as the two nations prepare to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Broadcast on Russian state TV, President Putin emphasized the strategic benefits of the Moscow-Beijing relationship during times of global instability. Echoing these sentiments, President Xi advocated for a 'grand plan' to strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors, underscoring the growing ties between these major global powers.

As the West imposes sanctions on Russia, China emerges as a crucial ally, boosting economic interaction. The dialogue, lasting 85 minutes, concluded with Putin accepting an invitation to visit China, underscoring the close diplomatic alignment as both countries face international scrutiny and complex geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)