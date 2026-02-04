Putin to Visit China for Strengthening Ties

In a move that underscores strengthening ties between Moscow and Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China in the first half of the year, according to a Kremlin statement released on Wednesday. Their discussion took place via video link.

Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy advisor at the Kremlin, revealed to reporters that both nations share similar perspectives on most global matters, highlighting a concerted effort to act in alignment on the international stage.

This upcoming visit is set to demonstrate the close relationship and mutual support between Russia and China in the face of global geopolitical challenges.