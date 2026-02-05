Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Acquittal in 40-Year-Old Murder Case

The Allahabad High Court acquitted a nearly 100-year-old man in a decades-old murder case, stressing the social and emotional toll on the accused. The court observed the lack of substantial evidence, prolonged appeal process, and the convict's advanced age as factors influencing the acquittal decision.

The Allahabad High Court recently acquitted a man, now nearly 100 years old, in a murder case that has lingered for over four decades. This decision came after Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Sanjiv Kumar highlighted the prolonged appeal process and the societal consequences faced by the accused, Dhami Ram.

The murder case, originating from a 1982 land dispute, had three accused: Maiku, Satti Din, and Dhani Ram. While Maiku absconded, the Hamirpur sessions court sentenced both Satti Din and Dhani Ram to life imprisonment in 1984. During the appeal process, Satti Din passed away, leaving Dhani Ram as the only living appellant.

The court underscored the prosecution's failure to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt as grounds for acquittal. Importantly, justices noted the anxiety and social impacts endured by Ram over the years, asserting these factors were critical in shaping the court's decision. Dhami Ram's bail bond was discharged, marking the end of a protracted legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

