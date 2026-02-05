Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Talks in Oman: Nuclear Tensions on the Rise

The United States and Iran are set to hold talks in Oman, focusing on Tehran's nuclear program amid escalating tensions. The U.S. wants to include Iran's missile program and regional actions, while Iran prefers a focus solely on nuclear issues. The venue has shifted due to Iranian requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 02:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to ease escalating tensions, the United States and Iran have planned new discussions set to occur in Oman, focusing on Iran's contentious nuclear program. The diplomatic endeavor follows a series of military escalations in the region, including heightened U.S. military presence.

Initially intended to take place in Istanbul, the talks were moved to Muscat at Iran's request. While Tehran is firm about limiting discussions to their nuclear agenda, the U.S. is pushing for inclusion of topics on Iran's missile arsenal and regional policies. Disagreements remain regarding the meeting's agenda.

The diplomatic dialogue is taking place against a backdrop of increased pressure from the U.S., with President Trump maintaining his insistence on extensive negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran asserts its sovereignty, particularly over its ballistic missile program, creating obstacles to reaching an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

