U.S.-Iran Talks in Oman: Nuclear Tensions on the Rise

In an effort to ease escalating tensions, the United States and Iran have planned new discussions set to occur in Oman, focusing on Iran's contentious nuclear program. The diplomatic endeavor follows a series of military escalations in the region, including heightened U.S. military presence.

Initially intended to take place in Istanbul, the talks were moved to Muscat at Iran's request. While Tehran is firm about limiting discussions to their nuclear agenda, the U.S. is pushing for inclusion of topics on Iran's missile arsenal and regional policies. Disagreements remain regarding the meeting's agenda.

The diplomatic dialogue is taking place against a backdrop of increased pressure from the U.S., with President Trump maintaining his insistence on extensive negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran asserts its sovereignty, particularly over its ballistic missile program, creating obstacles to reaching an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)