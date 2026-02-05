Left Menu

Tunisian Lawmaker Ahmed Saidani Arrested Amid President's Crackdown

Tunisian police have arrested lawmaker Ahmed Saidani, a vocal critic of President Kais Saied. Saidani's arrest is seen as part of a broader crackdown on opposition under Saied's rule, which has been marked by decrees and opposition claims of authoritarianism. Saidani, once a supporter, has shifted to vocal criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:27 IST
In a move perceived as tightening control over political dissent, Tunisian authorities detained lawmaker Ahmed Saidani. Saidani has gained attention for his sharp critiques of President Kais Saied, recently lampooning the president as the 'supreme commander of sewage and rainwater drainage' on social media.

Elected in the 2022 parliamentary election, characterized by low voter turnout, Saidani has shifted from a supporter to a critic of Saied, accusing the president of hoarding power while avoiding accountability for national issues.

Opponents and rights groups have decried Saied's actions, accusing him of consolidating power. Saied, however, maintains he is enforcing the law for the nation's betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

