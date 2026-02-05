Gangster Kingpin and Associate Arrested in Delhi's Crime Crackdown

A notorious gangster leading a crime syndicate in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area has been apprehended alongside one of his associates, according to police sources on Wednesday. Identified as Pankaj alias Sura alias Suar, aged 28, the kingpin and his accomplice Akash, 24, were detained on February 3 following specific intelligence inputs.

The two men were captured after a protracted period of evading arrest by frequently changing their hideouts. Law enforcement, acting on credible secret information, laid a strategic trap, leading to their capture in Delhi. A senior police officer confirmed the operation.

Pankaj faces charges including attempts to murder, robbery, violations of the Arms Act, and violence against police personnel. Multiple chargesheets were previously filed, satisfying the statutory criteria for invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against him. Investigations continue to trace other syndicate associates and their operational network.

(With inputs from agencies.)