Left Menu

The High-Stakes Arrest of Alex Saab

Alex Saab, a Venezuelan official and former businessman, was arrested in a joint operation by the United States and Venezuelan authorities. Known for his Colombian-Venezuelan background, Saab was previously held in the U.S., highlighting his significant legal entanglements and international significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:50 IST
The High-Stakes Arrest of Alex Saab

Alex Saab, a Venezuelan official with a complex history of legal challenges, has been arrested in a collaborative effort by the United States and Venezuelan authorities. The arrest occurred on Wednesday, as confirmed by a U.S. law enforcement official.

Saab, who holds a dual identity as a Colombian-Venezuelan, has a notorious background as a former businessman, previously being detained in the U.S. This recent development marks another chapter in his ongoing legal saga.

The arrest is a critical moment in the narrative surrounding Saab, whose activities have been under scrutiny by international law enforcement agencies for some time. The joint operation emphasizes the diplomatic and legal intersections between the involved countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger's Journey: From Forests to Human Habitations

Tiger's Journey: From Forests to Human Habitations

 India
2
Eight injured in fire at factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district: Police.

Eight injured in fire at factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district: Police.

 India
3
Thailand's Political Turbulence: A Chronicle of Coups and Leadership Changes

Thailand's Political Turbulence: A Chronicle of Coups and Leadership Changes

 Thailand
4
Turkey-Saudi Joint Venture on Fighter Jet KAAN

Turkey-Saudi Joint Venture on Fighter Jet KAAN

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026