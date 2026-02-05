Nike Faces EEOC Probe Over Alleged Discrimination

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has launched an investigation into Nike, following allegations that the company's diversity policies discriminate against white individuals. The probe, revealed in a recent court filing, questions whether Nike's employment practices have targeted white employees and applicants for layoffs disproportionately.

Nike has labeled the EEOC's actions as an unexpected and unprecedented move, affirming its compliance with employment laws. The company insists that its policies adhere to legal standards and has cooperated by providing extensive documentation to the commission.

This investigation is part of a broader initiative spearheaded by President Donald Trump to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which critics argue promote reverse discrimination. The EEOC's actions, led by Chair Andrea Lucas, focus on enforcing anti-discrimination laws and scrutinizing common diversity practices in the workplace.