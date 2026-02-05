Smuggling Scandal Unveiled: Dozen Charged in Israeli Goods Trafficking to Gaza
Israel's justice ministry has charged twelve people, including soldiers, for smuggling goods into Gaza, potentially aiding Hamas. The accused allegedly trafficked items like cigarettes and iPhones. A significant figure linked to domestic security is involved, raising concerns over military oversight and the impact on regional security dynamics.
In a significant development, Israel's ministry of justice has charged a dozen individuals, including Israeli soldiers, for allegedly smuggling goods into Gaza. These activities reportedly provided substantial aid to the militant group, Hamas.
The indictment claims the suspects, among them army reservists, were involved in trafficking goods such as cigarettes, iPhones, and batteries. The goods may have supported Hamas, complicating the delicate security situation.
Notably, the brother of Israel's domestic security chief is said to be linked to these activities, though not formally charged. This scandal highlights concerns about military oversight along the Gaza border and its implications for regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
