Abu Dhabi Talks: Navigating Road to Peace Amid Ongoing Tensions

In a bid to resolve the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian and Russian officials concluded the first day of talks in Abu Dhabi, described as 'productive' by Kyiv's chief negotiator. The U.S.-brokered discussions seek practical solutions amid Europe's largest conflict since World War Two.

These trilateral meetings occur after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of exploiting a recent U.S.-backed truce to launch a missile assault on Ukraine. With high expectations from these talks, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for genuine progress and urged Ukraine's partners to pressure Moscow.

While the talks sparked hope, renewed violence, including a deadly strike in eastern Ukraine attributed to Russian forces, underscores the ongoing tensions. As discussions continue, international diplomatic efforts are crucial to steering these talks towards a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)